NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man accused of killing his mother in New Milford last month died by suicide in prison, according to the Connecticut Department of Correction (DOC).

DOC officials said Eric Meagan, 34, was found just before 3:30 p.m. Monday in his cell at Garner Correctional Institution in Newtown with a ligature tied to his neck. He was the only person in the cell at the time.

Officials said the state medical examiner’s office determined Meagan died from hanging and ruled his death a suicide.

Meagan was arrested on June 5 after he called police and told them he killed his mother, 56-year-old Victoria Palmer, in Still River near Harrybrooke Park in New Milford. Officers pulled Palmer from the water, and she was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

According to the incident report, Meagan said he had been having a “hard time for the past couple of weeks.” He went on to say that he had been “feeling tormented by demons,” adding that he had sought help for his mental health. He told authorities that he was “sacrificing his mother to make the demons stop,” the incident report said.

Meagan was transferred to the Garner Correctional Institution on June 15 after entering the New Haven Correction Center on June 6.

He was held on a $2 million bond and was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

