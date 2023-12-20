NEW MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Milford state representative has a very special job during the holidays — visiting children as one of Santa Claus’ “helpers.”

“Connecticut has a number of good boys and girls so I have been all over the place, from Sherman to New Haven, all over to wonderful towns and communities,” Bill Buckbee said.

News 8 visited Buckbee at Harrybrooke Park and Harden House Museum, his rest stops on Christmas Eve.

Buckbee, who is the executive director of the park and museum, has a long history as St. Nick.

“A lot of people confuse us, they think we’re the same person,” he said. “But I know Santa Claus very well.”

Buckbee tries to carry the holiday spirit year-round as a state representative.

“I’m fourth-generation in New Milford, a lot of people know me, I know them,” he said. “I’ve coached their kids or I know them through town. And those who don’t, I want to meet new people in town. I love my town.”

Buckbee said that, according to the real Santa, he’s on the nice list. But for him, Christmas is about more than being in a suit.

“The meaning of Christmas truly is love — love for your family and friends, children and adults, everyone,” he said. “Just being together.”

Claus he has “helpers” all over, which can be a lucrative side gig.

Buckbee’s videos range from $100 for a personal video to $300 for a higher-production level. He can also make a visit to your home the night before Christmas and depending on distance, can be to $500 for a visit.

According to the Worldwide Santa Claus Network, those “helpers” can make anywhere from $150 to $500 an appearance.