NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A new mural in New Haven’s Fair Haven neighborhood hopes to tell the area’s story.

Work is underway beneath the Interstate 91 overpass for Exit 7 near Ferry Street and Middletown Avenue. The spot is known for being one of the main entrances to the neighborhood.

“Not only is it welcoming people from other towns that are from surrounding towns, but it also shows the diversity that we have here in Fair Haven,” said the artist, who goes by his first name Perez.

He designed each letter of “Fair Haven” to include an element from the area, like Chapel Park, local schools, the arts and New Haven pizza.

When finished, the mural will be 227 feet long.