New neuroscience center in New Haven expected to bring in $1 billion

New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The construction of a new neuroscience center on Yale New Haven Hospital‘s Saint Raphael campus is expected to bring more than $1 billion in positive economic impact to the state.

That figure is according to the Connecticut Economic Resource Center. The $838 million facility is expected to support more than 6,400 jobs in the state. It will also have a direct impact retail, restaurants, entertainment and housing in the area.

If all goes as planned, that neuroscience center should open in 2024.

