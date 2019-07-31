New pizzeria opens on Wooster Street

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–Wooster street has a new pie on the block.

On a street known for its historic pizza, a new spot called Zeneli just opened its doors, but how will they compete with staples like Sally’s and Pepe’s?

“Our products are totally different, it’s like you’re spending a day in Napoli,” said Gazmir Zeneli, who owns the new restaurant with his brothers “so of course we’re not here for competition, it’s just a new option.”

It’s owned by three Albanian brothers who grew up in Naples, Italy who made pizza their family business. They visited Connecticut and fell in love with Wooster Street.

“We found out that New Haven pizza is very popular in the United States so it was a good thing to start here, that’s why we are here today,” said Zeneli.

So they decided to become a part of it, but do it their own way with ingredients imported from Italy.

“You’re going to be here and you’ll be eating pizza the same way that you do in Napoli,” said Zeneli.