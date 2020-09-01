New promenade, outdoor dining venue opens in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– On Tuesday, the city unveiled its newly-opened, COVID-19 compliant promenade in the 9th Square District: the Orange Street Promenade. The area includes Orange Street between Center and Crown.

City officials have worked closely with local businesses to create the Orange Street and College Street closing lanes and sections of streets to allow for outdoor dining and an enjoyable pedestrian experience consistent with COVID-19 regulations and safety guidelines.

The city says this initiative allows business owners the opportunity to expand their capacity and safely host more customers with outdoor spaces.

For Andres Cordido, he is a new business owner who was forced to open his restaurant during the pandemic, “we opened up the last week of June. We had planned to open in March, but obviously because of Covid we couldn’t.”

After four years of planning and preparations, he and his co-owner finally opened Somos and have had to deal with a lot of adapting along the way.

“Obviously when we first opened up we weren’t going to think of ‘oh we need to break down 50 percent inside,’ so once that happened we were like OK we need to get things more to-go,” said Cordido.

Now, they’re getting additional help from the city. Workers have blocked off the section of Orange Street to provide more seating and a safe area for families and community members to shop and eat.

There is a second promenade in the city, the College Street Promenade is between Chapel and Crown.