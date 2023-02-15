NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A new roundabout in the Westville neighborhood hopes to cut down on crashes at a busy intersection.

The roundabout is located at Chapel Street and Yale Avenue, where the Yale Bowl, the Westville Music Bowl and Edgewood Park converge.

The peanut-shaped traffic feature makes the large surface area of road safer for drivers, pedestrians and cyclists.

“It sends the message to drivers that you have to drive the speed limit and drive in a way that’s cooperative with other vehicles around you, and mindful of vulnerable users, as well,” said Giovanni Zinn, a city engineer for New Haven.

The project also includes traffic islands and other traffic-calming measures.