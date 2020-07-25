 

New rules for visitors at New Haven’s Lighthouse Point Park

New Haven

by: WTNH.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Visitors heading to New Haven’s Lighthouse Point Park this weekend will have to follow some new rules.

Only Connecticut residents will now be allowed to park their cars inside the gates, while only New Haven residents can walk in. Everyone going in will need to wear a mask.

“We want to make sure people are socially responsible. Wear your mask upon entry. Bring hand sanitizer if you are going to be in the playground area and your kids are going to be frequenting in it. We do have a schedule for cleaning but we want to make sure that parents have additional methods to wipe down if they have any concerns,” said Maritza Bond, Director of Health, New Haven.

Gates open on Saturday at 7 a.m.

