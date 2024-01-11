WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– Waterbury’s 2024-2025 sidewalk and roadway rehabilitation programs are being set up by the city’s engineering department, according to officials.

Residents will be able to submit areas to the city that they think should be considered for rehabilitation.

Following any new reconstruction, there will be a five-year period in which no excavations can be done in those areas.

Age, condition, traffic, proximity to other work and underground sewer, water and gas repairs are all factors in selecting the areas.

Officials say that all work that requires excavations should happen before any paving starts.

Improvements will also include handicap ramps and spot repairs.

Questions can be directed to the City of Waterbury Engineering Department at 203-574-6851.

Submissions can be made through the city service request system or by emailing street-sidewalkprogram@waterburyct.org or sidewalkrequest@waterburyct.org.