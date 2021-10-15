New skate park aims to unite community in New Haven

New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A new skate bowl in New Haven aims to bring the community together.

The skate bowl opened Friday as part of the 2021 Open Source Festival, which gives artists the opportunity to share what they’ve been working on all year.

Artspace and the Yale Schwarzman Center partnered up to bring the skate bowl to New Haven,

They said it will not only help unite people but also showcase how skateboarding is a living, breathing art.

“Being able to see the histories of skaters of color in these communities, building and bonding together, is just absolutely amazing. Doing this event allows young Black and Brown people to see that skateboarding has been for them, that there’s a community, and a global diaspora that they’re a part of and connecting them to the past, present and future of skateboarding culture and to the art world,” said Dr. Neftalie Williams, a visiting fellow at the Yale Schwarzman Center.

The Open Source Festival is taking place across several different sites in New Haven this weekend and next weekend.

