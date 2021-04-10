New splash pad, playground coming to Goffe Street Park in New Haven

New Haven

by: WTNH.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker, along with state and city leaders, came together at Goffe Street Park Saturday to announce a new splash pad and playground.

Alder Jill Marks, Ward 28, said the improvements will bring community members out to the park.

“I remember Goffe Street Park when I was a child. It has always been a home base for people coming together,” Marks said. “The community is really pleased.”

The design of the product came from community input. Construction of the new space is expected to begin soon. City leaders tell us it’ll be ready to go by the time summer hits.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

New splash pad, playground coming to Goffe Street Park in New Haven

News /

Exclusive: Free rides in Waterbury to get more people vaccinated against COVID-19

News /

New Haven launches outdoor dining initiative, encourages support of small businesses

News /

Café Nine bringing back indoor live music to New Haven venue Friday

News /

Barbershops work to resume normal business a year after pandemic shutdown

News /

'The pride and joy of the Pepe’s family': Community mourning death of Pepe's Pizza co-owner

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss