New splash pad, playground coming to Goffe Street Park in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker, along with state and city leaders, came together at Goffe Street Park Saturday to announce a new splash pad and playground.

Alder Jill Marks, Ward 28, said the improvements will bring community members out to the park.

“I remember Goffe Street Park when I was a child. It has always been a home base for people coming together,” Marks said. “The community is really pleased.”

The design of the product came from community input. Construction of the new space is expected to begin soon. City leaders tell us it’ll be ready to go by the time summer hits.