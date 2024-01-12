WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — There’s a new Stop & Shop in Waterbury. The company celebrated the grand opening of its new location Friday on Wolcott Street.

The new grocery store is across the street from Waterbury’s old Stop & Shop location which shut down permanently on Thursday.

The Stop & Shop will better serve the growing Jewish Orthodox population in Waterbury.

“We love Waterbury… I’m here 24 years and the first question anybody asks is ‘What do we do about kosher food?’ Now I have a beautiful answer. A thousand new products, a whole aisle, kosher bakery, you name it. This is so unreal, unbelievable, shocking that in Waterbury Connecticut we have a kosher aisle like we have here,” said Rabbi Yehuda Brecher, the principal of Yeshiva K’tana of Waterbury.

To celebrate today’s grand opening Stop & Shop donated $7500 each to the Children’s Community School’s food pantry and UConn Waterbury Husky Harvest Food Pantry.