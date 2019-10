NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A new study finds that Yale University is the least safe college in Connecticut, and one of the least safe in the country.

SafeHome.org says it used data from the U.S. Department of Justice, FBI, and U.S. Department of Education.

The results say that Yale has the 11th highest violent crime rate in the country. The study says Southern Connecticut State University is the safest college in the state.