NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A new traffic enforcement unit is on the road, looking to stop traffic violators while keeping communities safe.

”The South Central Regional Enforcement Unit is a collaborative effort between the six shoreline towns within our regional compact,” Captain Joseph Murgo of the EastHaven Police Department said

The South Central Regional Enforcement Unit will appear in one town each day, and officers said the big concern they are looking out for is speeding.

The use of modern technology will be the key to catching offenders. Cameras will be mounted on patrol cars, allowing officers to spot speeding drivers, and read a license plate to determine if it’s expired.

And, that can all be done in a matter of seconds. If someone is not following the law, the cameras can alert officers.

”It will give me an alarm. It will tell me if it [a license] is suspended, or if it’s expired, or if it’s a stolen vehicle,” said Sergeant Joseph Mulhern.

The new unit is not just about handing out more tickets, according to police. They want the unit to help educate the community about safe driving practices.

”We will issue tickets, but there are also sometimes where it’s just a quick conversation with a motorist to give them the right information on how to make their paperwork correct, register their vehicles, things like that,” Murgo said.

With the Fourth of July just around the corner, law enforcement has a reminder for anyone hitting the road for the holiday.

“Use your head, drive safely, don’t drink and drive, utilize any of those ride-share services that exist,” Murgo said.