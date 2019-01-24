New training for New Haven Police for domestic violence investigations

A bill passed last year no longer mandates duel arrests when police are called to a domestic incident. New Haven police are training in response to these new laws involving domestic violence.

Public Act 18-5 is better known as the Dominant Aggressor Law. It gives police the discretion to arrest the person that poses the most serious threat in a domestic incident.

Barring a few exceptions, the previous law would require both parties to be arrested. Law enforcement pushed for the changes to the law, saying it will allow victims of domestic abuse to report abuse without fear of being charged themselves.

The law went into effect January 1st.

Police in New Haven have been training for weeks, and Thursday was the last session

“Change is hard, but the officers seem to be adapting well asking a lot of questions. We’ve given them literature and we think it’s going be a very positive thing, especially for the victims,” Lt. Renee Dominguez, New Haven Police Department.

New Haven police say about 20% of domestic calls resulted in duel arrests prior to the law change. The national average is about 7%.

Connecticut follows 27 states in implementing a Dominant Aggressor Law.