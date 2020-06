(WTNH) — Meals, masks and music – a two-day event in Wallingford will be accepting food donations to help feed Connecticut families starting Thursday, June 11.

The event kicks off today at 10 a.m. at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford. You can give food donations to help feed Connecticut families and in return you get face masks.

It’s a safe no contact event. You line up at the main entrance and can listen to music while you wait. The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.