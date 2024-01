GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Runners kicked off the new year by getting in some extra miles in Guilford.

The 38th year for the Frosty 5K awarded participants with clam chowder at the finish line.

“It’s great,” said Gary Drake, the executive secretary of the Guilford Rotary Club. “We have, you know, communities get together, and they’ll have 30 to 35 people just from their neighborhoods, and then they go back to their neighborhoods for parties afterwards.”