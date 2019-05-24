New Haven

New York man charged following Milford beach beating in 2018

Posted: May 23, 2019 10:17 PM EDT

Updated: May 23, 2019 10:17 PM EDT

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - A New York man has been charged for a brutal beating on a Milford beach last summer.

Milford detectives traveled to Utica on Thursday to arrest 24-year-old Elijah Wallace.

Investigators said last August, Wallace robbed and beat the victim at Walnut Beach.

The victim had to be hospitalized.

Wallace has been charged with robbery and assault.

He's being held on $75,000 bond.

