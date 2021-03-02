 

Newly appointed Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, first lady Jill Biden to make appearance at Benjamin Franklin Elementary School in Meriden Wednesday

New Haven
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Education Secretary Dr. Miguel Cardona and first lady Jill Biden will be at Benjamin Franklin Elementary School in Meriden on Wednesday.

It is unclear what time they will be at the school.

Biden and Cardona be traveling together to Meriden, and afterward will travel to Fort LeBoeuf Middle School in Waterford, P.A., for a tour of both schools.

On Monday, the United States Senate voted 64 to 33, confirming Cardona as the nation’s next Secretary of Education.

Dr. Cardona was a teacher and administrator in Meriden public schools for many years. In fact, he grew up in a public housing project in Meriden, raised by parents who came to Connecticut from Puerto Rico as children.

RELATED: Miguel Cardona reflects on his journey through education; says kids need to learn about Hispanic heritage in school

Throughout his career, he has focused on closing education gaps and supporting bilingual education.

In August of 2019, he was appointed Connecticut’s Commissioner of Education by Governor Ned Lamont. He also just so happened to be the state’s first Latino education commissioner.

