NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Wednesday marks 74 years on the air for News 8.

On June 15, 1948, we began broadcasting as WNHC, the oldest TV station in Connecticut and the second oldest in New England.

There have been some interesting hair-do’s, outfits and even changes to our name over the years.

But from Action News to News 8, WTNH is proud to serve our community each and every day.

Above is a quick look at some familiar faces congratulating us back when the station turned 50 in the late 90s.

We’ll be sharing more videos as we celebrate 74 years this Sunday on This Week in Connecticut, featuring the beloved Dr. Mel.

You can also take a look back at our news through the years on our website.