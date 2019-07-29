News 8 Exclusive: Good Samaritan who helped track down hit-and-run driver

EAST HAVEN, Conn (WTNH)– When East Haven’s Christina Esposito drove down Forbes Avenue in New Haven Friday night, she stumbled upon a crime scene.

“The whole road was blocked off you couldn’t even get down there,” said Esposito. “When the cops said what happened my heart just dropped. I could have cried because he was a baby. He was a little boy. He still had his whole life ahead of him.”

Original Story: Tomlinson Bridge hit-and-run suspect charged, victim’s loved ones hold vigil

She says she spotted the banged up car in the middle of Stiles Street. Police say 55-year-old Judy Gomez was behind the wheel.

“You could see that her windshield was messed up and the front end was,” said Esposito.

A memorial now sits where Christopher Franco, 18, and his 15-year-old friend were struck. Esposito says she saw an ambulance take off from here, and then she noticed something else.

“We saw a red bumper and the scooter and as I got back to the light, I had a green light and she cut me off,” said Esposito.

So she says they followed the car down Forbes Avenu all while she was on the phone with police.

“The whole entire ride she was driving, she was swerving, she was going over the yellow line,” said Esposito.

She followed the car for about 2 miles, until police showed up. She has some words for the accused driver.

“Why do you have to drive drunk like that? You knew you were too drunk to drive. You had to have. You didn’t even know where you were. It’s crazy,” said Esposito. “It could have been anybody. Anyone. That’s somebody’s family. I couldn’t not let them find out who killed their son. I had to.”

The funeral for Franco is Wednesday and the family would like Esposito to be there.

