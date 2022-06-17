NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 is taking part in what’s called “Founder’s Day of Caring,” a day a part of the overall mission of WTNH’s parent company, Nexstar Media Group, to give back and support communities in Connecticut and across the nation.

News 8 pitched in at “R Kids Family Center” in New Haven, highlighting the work they do helping children and families.

The same year Nexstar was founded, 1996, a grassroots group in New Haven formed. The group, now known as the R Kids Family Center, is a child placing agency offering a full range of adoption services.

News 8 chose to help R Kids this year due to a very personal connection after a member of the News 8 family lost two members of his own family. Tom Dudchik, the host of Capitol Report, lost his two sons Robert and Anthony in a car accident last month. Tom and Nora adopted those boys, and they want to raise awareness about the importance of adoption.

On Friday, News 8 staff – both the ones you recognize from TV and folks who work behind the scenes – will help R Kids by weeding, mulching, painting, and helping with anything else they might need.