NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The big day has finally arrived, and the annual New Haven tree lighting ceremony is taking place on the night of Dec. 1.

The ceremony is taking place on the green at 7 p.m., and it’s expected to kick off the most wonderful time of the year in New Haven. Hundreds, even thousands of people are expected to attend.

Officials said this tree is a 45-foot Norway Spruce, which was donated by a family in East Haven. In order to cut it down, crews with “United Illuminating” had to cut the power in the neighborhood.

The next step was delicately flying the tree over wires, and then it was off to its new home on the New Haven Green.

Alma Johnson-Sauro of East Haven donated the tree in honor of her longtime companion Ronald Morgan, who died in August.

“Because I am going to be the one to push that button. I’m really excited about that,” she said.

Everyone else is just as excited! News 8’s own Laura Hutchinson and Darren Kramer are returning as hosts of the festivities alongside Karla Santos from Univision.

And if you can’t make it in person, be sure to tune into News 8 for live coverage!