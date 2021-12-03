News 8 hosting the GR8 Holiday Give to collect toys for children in need

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – News 8 is hosting the GR8 Holiday Give on December 11.

Help us kick off the season of giving and make the holidays special for kids in need. On Dec. 11, News 8 will be at the Hamden Middle School from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. to collect toys for children.

It will be a drive-thru touchless event.

The News 8 Team will be on hand collecting new, unwrapped toys to help support Toys for Tots!

If you can’t make it to the event, click here to make a monetary donation. Every toy and dollar collected will help to make the season brighter for a child right here in Connecticut.