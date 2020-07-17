News 8 obtains surveillance video of the beheading of Waterbury’s Christopher Columbus statue

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 obtained surveillance video from the morning of July 4 that showed a different kind of fireworks in the city.

In the footage, a man dressed in dark clothing is seen walking across the plaza right in front of City Hall. Then, he climbs onto the Christopher Columbus statue and starts slugging away. Moments later, the head falls to the ground.

Thursday, the police department announced an arrest in the case, saying 22-year-old Brandon Ambrose was the man in that video. News of the arrest sparked reactions around town.

“I have no problem with anybody protesting,” said Dr. Robert Porzio, who was on the original committee that donated the statue to the city in 1984. “Peaceful protests are what this country was made on. I do believe that criminal activity is just not okay.”

“They should’ve moved it because Stevie Wonder could see it coming,” said Athena Wagner, a Waterbury resident who’s been a vocal critic of the statue at several recent protests. “It’s been happening in other surrounding urban cities.”

“I don’t condone damaging any property,” Wagner said. “He’s entitled to his day in court and due process…until that time, I’m going to maintain innocent until proven guilty.”

Police told News 8 Ambrose turned himself in. They had previously identified him as a suspect by combing over the surveillance video. They said detective work determined Ambrose tried to sell part of the statue’s head on the street — the nose.

The Waterbury chapter of an Italian-American group called UNICO told News 8 its online fundraising effort to fix the statue has generated $5,000 in donations so far from people across the country.

Waterbury police have recovered the head of the statue, which was on the ground next to it, and a UNICO spokeswoman said it can be reattached to the rest of the statue.

No word how much that’ll cost, but after his arrest, Ambrose was being held on $1,500 bond. He was able to pay it and has been released.

He’s due in court Sept. 9 to be arraigned on several charges, including criminal mischief, desecration of property and larceny.

No word yet from City Hall if the statue will remain at its current location once it’s fixed.