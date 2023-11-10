ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — The future of journalism is heading in the right direction, thanks to Ansonia High School. Students are learning the finer points of putting together a weekly newsletter.

The journalism program at Ansonia High School had been dormant for a couple of years. The school credits News 8’s Laura Hutchinson with helping revitalize the program.

“There are a lot of things that I put the students through in terms of what sources they are allowed to use, how they evaluate them,” said Elaine Livingstone, an English teacher. “I have a set of questions.”

What are some of the things students are learning?

“Asking the right questions, because then you’re going to get good answers, and then it will make a good article,” sophomore Peyton Santiago said.

Another aspect of the department allows students to use their skills both behind the scenes and in front of the camera, interviewing fellow students about various subjects.

“They learn framing, they learn editing, they learn audio production, and video production,” said Shawn Tait, the technology teacher.

“Obviously, we would interview students,” senior Brendan Lynch said. “So, we kind of ask you about what you do, what you bring to the table for Ansonia High School?”

The finished product appears every Friday on the school’s YouTube channel, Charger News Ansonia.