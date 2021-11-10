News 8’s Gil Simmons attends birthday celebration for U.S. Marine Corps in Branford

New Haven

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A birthday celebration for the United States Marine Corps was held in Branford on Wednesday.

News 8’s Chief Meteorologist Gil Simmons was there to help them celebrate at Allegra’s Cafe. Marine’s past and present got a discount on food. Gil even did the traditional cake cutting with the sword, giving the first piece to the youngest and the oldest marines present.

RELATED: Veterans honored at National Iwo Jima Memorial in New Britain for 246th birthday of Marine Corps

Glenn Smith, a Marine Corps veteran, said, “You get it from day one in boot camp, they just drive it into you. Whether you want it there or not, they give it to you. And then you get out and they tell you, ‘you’ll always be a Marine.’ And you are. You’ll always be ready.”

Donations were also accepted for the upcoming Marine Corps “Toys for Tots” program to support less fortunate children this holiday season.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Peabody Museum to offer free admission when it reopens

News /

Brothers charged in drug trafficking ring in Waterbury

News /

Yale doctor says boosters of all 3 COVID-19 vaccines in the US have shown to be effective

News /

Health Headlines: Pfizer seeking booster authorization for all adults, new survey show COVID-19 misinformation rampant

News /

Mayor appoints interim New Haven Police Chief Renee Dominguez as city’s new police chief

News /

Swain carries Yale team to victory

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss