News 8’s Gil Simmons attends birthday celebration for U.S. Marine Corps in Branford

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A birthday celebration for the United States Marine Corps was held in Branford on Wednesday.

News 8’s Chief Meteorologist Gil Simmons was there to help them celebrate at Allegra’s Cafe. Marine’s past and present got a discount on food. Gil even did the traditional cake cutting with the sword, giving the first piece to the youngest and the oldest marines present.

RELATED: Veterans honored at National Iwo Jima Memorial in New Britain for 246th birthday of Marine Corps

Glenn Smith, a Marine Corps veteran, said, “You get it from day one in boot camp, they just drive it into you. Whether you want it there or not, they give it to you. And then you get out and they tell you, ‘you’ll always be a Marine.’ And you are. You’ll always be ready.”

Donations were also accepted for the upcoming Marine Corps “Toys for Tots” program to support less fortunate children this holiday season.