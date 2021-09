BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Veterans had a chance to cast a line Saturday out in Branford.

The Branford Yacht Club hosted a ‘Take a Vet Fishing’ event for local military veterans with fishing, barbecue, and live music.

News 8’s Chief Meteorologist Gil Simmons – himself a Marine Corps veteran – took us there and spoke with organizers and participants.

