News 8’s Rich Coppola teaches high school students about TV news at QU summer program

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8’s own Rich Coppola was at Quinnipiac University Tuesday teaching high school students about television news.

It was part of a two-week summer course called Ability Media, a program created to address the lack of representation of people with different abilities across all forms of media.

RELATED: Emmy award-winning broadcaster teaches high school students about TV industry, overcoming challenges

Rich talked to the teens about the news business in general, what to expect, and what it’s like to be an anchor.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

News 8's Rich Coppola teaches high school students about TV news at QU summer program

News /

The heat is more than uncomfortable, it can pose serious health threats

News /

I-84 west in Waterbury is shut down due to a crash with injuries

News /

Animal advocates concerned over lack of AC in Wallingford animal shelter

News /

Animal advocates concerned over lack of AC in Wallingford animal shelter

News /

Beating the heat with free summer water safety, swimming lessons in Waterbury

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss