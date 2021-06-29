News 8’s Rich Coppola teaches high school students about TV news at QU summer program

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8’s own Rich Coppola was at Quinnipiac University Tuesday teaching high school students about television news.

It was part of a two-week summer course called Ability Media, a program created to address the lack of representation of people with different abilities across all forms of media.

RELATED: Emmy award-winning broadcaster teaches high school students about TV industry, overcoming challenges





Rich talked to the teens about the news business in general, what to expect, and what it’s like to be an anchor.