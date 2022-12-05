QUINCY, Mass. (WTNH) – WTNH News 8 Director Chuck Carter was inducted into the prestigious Silver Circle by the New England Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) on Monday night in Quincy, Massachusetts.

The Silver Circle is an honor society that recognizes esteemed professionals with 25-plus years of work in the television industry. The Gold Circle honors those with 50+ years of work in television.

The circle recognizes highly valued and reliable professionals in a television station, cable channel or production house. The Gold and Silver Circle Awards honor broadcast excellence and community commitment.

Chuck began at WTNH News 8 as a production assistant in the 1980s and has been news director for the past four years. Chuck also held various positions at twelve news stations across the country, throughout his 25+ year career.

“These individuals have directly impacted New England media and, over the years, have evolved into ambassadors for humanitarianism in television. Their contributions and achievements have earned them the respect of their colleagues. We are honored to induct each of these outstanding recipients into the prestigious Gold & Silver Circle,” said Kathryn Shehade, President of The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences / Boston New England Chapter.

Over the years, the NATAS Boston New England Chapter inducted over 170 industry professionals who made significant contributions to television, their own communities, the academy and those just beginning their careers in television.

This year’s recipients were inducted in front of their families and peers and joined an exclusive group of professionals who represent the industry’s highest standards.

Congratulations Chuck!



