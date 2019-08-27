New Haven parents fuming over changes to school bus stops

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 has been flooded with calls and emails from New Haven parents fuming over what they call last minute school bus stop changes.

Qualina Cooper, a single parent of New Haven Public School students, said that her son, 10-year-old Dakarai Langley’s, stop used to be right in front of their home. Now, it’s a whole complex away.

Cooper said she wasn’t notified about the change until the week school was set to start. She, along with other parents, received a postcard in the mail from NHPS with the new bus stop information.

“These notices came days before the start of school,” she explained. “That makes no time for parents to make arrangements.”

Parents say the new stops require their kids to walk farther and through some busy intersections to get to their bus.

News 8’s Mario Boone walked with Cooper’s son, Dakarai, the same route he must take to get to his new stop. It stretches several blocks through multiple busy intersections, without a crossing guard.

“My concern is him waking there by himself in the morning,” Cooper said. “Him not knowing where to go.”

News 8 drove the distance to the new bus stop on Rockview Circle and Wilmot Road. The distance to the new bus stop is 0.8 mils from Qualina Cooper’s front door – just under the mile limit set by NHPS and well out of sight of Cooper.

Cooper says she can’t drive her son to school because she has another son to see off at a different time before she rushes off to work.

“I don’t know what I’m going to do,” Cooper told News 8.

The concerned parents say they got hit with these bus stop changes out-of-the-blue. Now they are demanding the stops be put back the way they were.

Cooper also told us her repeated attempts to contact NHPS Transportation have gone unanswered. We emailed and called NHPS multiple times about the changes and so far there’s been no response.

“These stops need to be reinstated today before the start of school,” Cooper implored.