WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Carrigan School in West Haven has reported there is no active shooter following reports of a threat on Thursday.

Officials said a student received a text that said they,” heard something was going to happen and that someone may have a weapon.” The school was then placed into lockdown and the entire building was searched.

Nothing was found at the school, according to officials.

The building has been cleared. No additional information has been released at this time.