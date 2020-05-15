‘No Corona is gonna stop this love’: Waterbury couple’s march to COVID-19 safe wedding day

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Mayra Medina will be wearing a mask along with her wedding dress, and that’s not the only big change to her big day.

Thanks to coronavirus concerns, she and her groom, Marcus Stallworth, had to change their ceremony from Jamaica to the front steps of Waterbury City Hall.

“Initially, you have these plans or vision of how you see things happening, who’s gonna show up, what you’re gonna do, and with this coronavirus here, it just throws a monkey wrench in everything,” Stallworth said. “It’s a challenge.”

Coronavirus has forced many couples to cancel their dream weddings entirely, turning into a nightmare when it comes to trying to recoup all the money spent on a venue and everything else that comes with a traditional wedding ceremony.

Stallworth and Medina are experiencing that, too. And they admit, it’s only adding to their headaches.

“It’s really frustrating,” Medina said. “It’s not fair.”

To make sure their ceremony is safe, it’s happening outdoors. They had to cut down their guest list to 10 to 15 direct family members, and those guests will have to engage in social distancing — standing 6 feet apart.

It’s part of the new wedding normal until this pandemic is over. But the couple, showing off their Mr. and Mrs. masks, are taking it all in stride.

“I don’t care where it’s at,” Medina said. “It could be in a box, as long as we we’re together and we could say I do. No Corona is gonna stop this love.”