NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH )– Mayor Toni Harp still hasn’t decided if she plans to run for a 4th term as a 3rd-party candidate for Mayor of New Haven. But if she doesn’t run, there is chatter that she could take a job with Governor Lamont.

The governor’s spokesperson confirms that while no formal job offer has been extended, he would welcome Harp in his administration and that the two do speak regularly.

If Harp doesn’t run for re-election, her current term will end in January.