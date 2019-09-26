No Excuses March for Education to kick off in the Elm City

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A first of its kind march in New Haven called the No Excuses March for Education is taking place on Thursday to call attention to an alarming problem the Elm City and Connecticut.

The march is bringing awareness to adult education and the importance of it all. The focus here is to help those who never finished their high school education and those who cannot read.

Data shows just how serious a problem this is. According to the State Department of Education, one out of ten people do not have their high school diploma in Connecticut.

When you take a closer look at New Haven, the numbers are worse- one out of six people never finished their high school education. 30 percent of people in the Elm City struggle to read. That’s why the New Haven Adult and Continuing Education Center is empowering people to take advantage of resources.

The march will start at the Continuing Education Center on Ella Grasso Boulevard around 9 a.m. Thursday. Everyone will make their way down to the New Haven Green.

That’s where there’s going to be a rally and a community resource fair. The rally will kick off around 10 a.m.

Anyone who wants to come down to take advantage of the resources is welcome to do so.