No matter your immigration status, you will be tested, treated if you believe you have coronavirus: New Haven health officials

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — There are now 29 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Haven and city officials expect this number to rise. That’s why city officials are pushing to make testing and treatment available to all residents.

The COVID-19 pandemic is ramping up in the Elm City. With that new reality comes a message from city leaders – No matter your immigration status, you will be tested and treated and there’s no need to fear.

Yale-New Haven Hospital is already on the ball by posting their flyers that specifically say you won’t be questioned about your immigration status unless required by law and the hospital will refuse to provide information to authorities about a patient without consent or court order. The health department says it’s important to make sure people who are showing symptoms of coronavirus have the resources.

“It’s important and we’ve been trying to do that in our messaging, that individuals if they portray symptoms they can call their local health center who can provide support, our health department can also issue orders that would allow them to get tested,” Maritza Bond, Director, New Haven Health Department.

If you are a New Haven resident and are showing symptoms, you are encouraged to call the health department hotline at (203) 946-4949.