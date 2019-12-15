‘No plea deal’: supporters of Milford woman who was brutally attacked in her own home hold rally

New Haven

by: WTNH Staff

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A rally for a woman who was brutally attacked in her own home was held Saturday.

56-year-old Lori Wierzbicki was beaten by her neighbor back in March. Wierzbecki – who has Multiple Sclerosis – wasn’t able to fight back and was left with severe injuries.

Her attacker has been in jail for about nine months. Now, Wierzbicki’s supporters are worried her attacker may be released from jail.

Timothy McLaughin, Wierzbicki’s brother, explained that the judge offered Lori’s attacker a plea deal that may result in his release as early as January 8th.

“So everyone is here to say ‘toss the pea deal and let the case go to trial.'”

– Timothy McLaughin, Lori Wierzbicki’s brother

A petition to get rid of the plea deal currently has more than 7,000 signatures.

