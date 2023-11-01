NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s time to ditch the razors for a month, all for a good cause.

Wednesday kicked off “No Shave November,” where moustaches and beards are celebrated. This year, people can also use the month to support the people with cancers and their families.

The Connecticut Cancer Foundation and Schick razors are teaming up for the fundraiser. All of the money raised will be distributed to local cancer patients and their caregivers.

“We have little children ambassadors who are battling cancer who are the face of the campaigns,” said Jane Ellis, the president and executive director of the Connecticut Cancer Foundation. “We are able to give them a significant financial grant because of this fundraising campaign.”

The event kicked off Wednesday morning at Land Rover North Haven. Participants got a fresh shave to start their month.

Track their process on your screens — News 8’s Erik Dobratz, Rich Coppola and Joe Furey are joining in for the cause.

Donations can be made online.