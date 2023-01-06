WOLCOTT, Conn. (WTNH) — A non-profit organization played a major role in the arrest of a Vernon man who was enticing minors online, according to Wolcott police.

On Friday morning, members of the Wolcott Police Department arrested 58-year-old Gregory Yount on charges of enticing a minor by computer. The arrest stemmed from an incident on New Year’s Eve when Wolcott police were dispatched to a Dunkin Donuts on Wolcott Road.

Police were dispatched on reports of a group of people confronting a “child molester” at the Dunkin, according to the police report. Once officers were at the scene, they learned that Predator Catchers Inc. was holding Yount at the location until police arrived.

A member of the group also provided police with several binders worth of text messages and Facetime interactions between Yount and a fictitious 13-year-old girl, which was created by the organization.

These interactions began at the beginning of December and ended on Dec. 31, when the group set up a meeting between Yount and the fake teen. Police stated that the group’s plan was to trick Yount into meeting at the coffee chain so he could rent a hotel room with the fictitious girl.

Wolcott police took over the investigation from there and arrested Yount.

He is currently being detained on a $75,000.00 court-set bond and will be arraigned on Friday at Waterbury Superior Court.