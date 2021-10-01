Noose made of shoestring found in bathroom at Nathan Hale school in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The New Haven School district is investigating after a noose was found in a bathroom at Nathan Hale-Ray on Friday.

According to Superintendent Iline Tracey, a noose made from shoestring was found.

Tracey sent a letter to the Nathan Hale community following the incident.

“This is a very serious breach of the values of our community. Such behavior cannot and will not be tolerated. We will work with staff and students to understand what happened and to keep it from occurring again. We will take action to make sure students are safe, and all are respected,” Tracey said in the statement.

No additional information has been released at this time.