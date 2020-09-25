North Branford, Branford community pays final respects to 30-year veteran of the police force

NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Sergeant Chris Manner served his community for over three decades as a police officer. Thursday, his community lined the streets of Branford and North Branford to pay their respects.

Standing at attention, paying respects, and honoring Sergeant Manner. Community members lined the streets to pay honor to the man who proudly protected them for decades.

John Calamita told News 8, “Chris gave much of his life to this community, North Branford and Branford, and we’re here to show support for his family. He left us way too young.”

Sgt. Manner retired from the North Branford Police Department after 25 years of dedicated service.

“Sgt. Manner was my boss when I got this job so I was brand new and this guy had a smile on his face for 25 years. He is going to be missed,” said Sgt. David Madoule of NBPD, holding back tears.

Sgt. Manner went on to pursue a second career as a patrolman with the Branford Police Department. Over the summer he was diagnosed with throat cancer.

At 56-years-young his life was taken too soon.

“I want the family to know we’re here and we’re thinking of them,” one attendee said.

Sgt. Manner leaves behind two children and a brotherhood that will remember him forever.

“Terrible things that happen like this inspire you to do better going forward, and how could you forget anyone that could give you that,” said Sgt. Madoule.