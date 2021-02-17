North Branford church hosting drive-thru ‘Ash on Your Dash’ event for Ash Wednesday

NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Religious leaders said Ash Wednesday will look much different in the face of the pandemic.

Father Glen Dmytrysyn of Saint Gregory the Great in Bristol told News 8 priests will not anoint parishioners’ foreheads with ashes.

“The Vatican issued a statement requesting ashes still be given but given actually in a way they are given in Rome every year; the ashes will be on the top of the head they will be sprinkled on top of the head,” he said.”

To help their parishioners observe the holiday, North Branford Congregational Church will be holding “Ash on Your Dash,” an opportunity for commuters to receive ashes, coffee and a pastry on their way to work.

Ashes will be offered on the ends of cotton swaps. All recipients must be masked.

Coupons for a complimentary coffee and pastry are being provided courtesy of McDonald’s of North Branford.

The event will be held from 7-8:30 a.m. in the church’s parking lot located at 1680 Foxon Rd. Cars are asked to enter from Chapel Street and leave from Church Street.