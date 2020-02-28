North Branford church to replace steeple missing for 114 years

NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A church in North Branford is getting something back that has been missing for 114 years.

The Northford Congregational Church lost its steeple in a fire in 1906 but it should have a new one by the end of the day Friday.

And a decade ago, no one realized how much time and money this was going to take, but we are in the home stretch now. The steeple is here, a replica of the original one designed by an acclaimed Yale architect. Under it will be the 2,000 bells, supported by a new steel framework.

Let’s take a look back at the history of the place. The congregation was established in the 19th century. The current building went up in 1846, with that soaring steeple, but it was mostly destroyed in a fire on Christmas Eve of 1906.

They put a short cap on the bell tower, and the bell continued to ring its note of F into the 21st century. But the weight of that bell and the age of the tower combined for structural issued caused them to remove the bell and the top of the tower in 2010. They thought it would take 3 or 4 years to replace. Instead, it took a little longer.

But things are all set for Friday. Rain and wind postponed this from Thursday. We hope the wind is not too strong today that they can get the new steeple in place, and the bell will ring once again.

After all this Lenten season is all about miracles.