North Branford confirms town’s first coronavirus fatality

NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The town of North Branford has confirmed its first coronavirus death.

The individual was a woman in her 30s.

Mayor Robert Viglione announced the town’s first coronavirus case just six days ago.

The mayor released a statement saying in part, “we are deeply saddened to announce that a North Branford resident has died as a result of her contracting COVID-19. This terrible virus has taken a life in our community and that loss of life gives each of us pause and fills us with sorrow. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family during this difficult time.”

According to the Connecticut Department of Public Health, there have been 8 confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Branford as of Friday.

This is a developing story.