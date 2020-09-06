North Branford family thankful they have each other as recovery from tornado damage continues

NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s been a week since the EF1 tornado touched down in Connecticut.

Thousands lost power. Those less affected had very little clean up.

More than a week later, others are still picking up the pieces—or whats left.

The Booth family’s home in North Branford was severely damaged by a tree, which crashed through their living room.

“Everyone was able to pull like one black garbage bag of stuff from their bedroom so they had to go inside and decided what they were taking and what they weren’t,” Jocelyn Booth said.

With no basement inside the house, the family took shelter elsewhere.

“We hid in a closet, under a staircase, for the remainder of the storm, and we were coughing and breathing in all this debris that was flying through the house,” Jocelyn said.

When the storm passed, Jocelyn and her husband sat inside her Chevy Suburban for two hours because the roads were closed.

“They were crying, they were shaken, they were terrified.”

The home has been condemned and the Booth family has been staying at a friend’s house.

Jocelyn, a Branford teacher, says she believes someone was watching over her and keeping her family safe.

Not to mention, her family’s prized possessions were moved out of the attic weeks before.

“My wedding dress was up there, all of the kids’ precious childhood things. Their baby sweaters, their rattles,” Jocelyn said.

“We have the things that can’t be replaced and that’s the silver lining in this story.”

An insurance company is sending in a structural engineer this week to determine if the house can be restored or knocked down.

If you would like to help the Booths get back on their feet, you can donate to the GoFundMe set up for them.