North Branford has confirmed its first case of coronavirus, woman in her 60s

NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Public Health has confirmed the first positive case of COVID-19 for North Branford resident Sunday.

The East Shore District Health Department reports the patient is a female in her 60s.

“Positive cases of COVID-19 in North Branford have been expected as community transmission of the virus has been occurring in the area” said Michael Pascucilla, Director of Health for the East Shore District Health Department.

ESDHD reports they will work with the patient to ensure all appropriate CDC guidance is followed to limit any potential for exposure.

Town leaders say their main objective is to continue to keep residents safe and slow the spread of the highly-contagious virus.

“The single best way to slow the spread,” town leaders say, “is to practice social-distancing, and the Town of North Branford is recommending that all individuals both adults and children, stay home and not interact with individuals outside of the household.”

Everyday preventative actions to help protect themselves:

• Staying home if you are sick except to get medical care.

• Avoiding close contact with people who are sick.

• Washing your hands with soap and water frequently and for at least 20 seconds.

• Covering your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash and wash your hands after.

• Avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

• Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces.

• If you do become ill, call your doctor immediate.

For more information, resources, hotlines, testing, and how you can support local businesses while practicing social distancing, please visit: http://www.esdhd.org/coronavirus.