North Branford man arrested for sign threat

New Haven

NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A North Branford man is in big trouble for his ill-conceived plan to get people to slow down in his neighborhood.

Police say they found him holding a sign on Friday near Sunnyside Drive that allegedly told drivers to slow down or he will shoot out their windows.

Police say along with the sign, 29-year-old Nicholas Spaeth had a BB gun tucked in his pants. He was charged with breach of peace.

North Branford police say they are just glad no one was hurt.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

