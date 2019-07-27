North Branford man arrested for sign threat

NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A North Branford man is in big trouble for his ill-conceived plan to get people to slow down in his neighborhood.

Police say they found him holding a sign on Friday near Sunnyside Drive that allegedly told drivers to slow down or he will shoot out their windows.

Police say along with the sign, 29-year-old Nicholas Spaeth had a BB gun tucked in his pants. He was charged with breach of peace.

North Branford police say they are just glad no one was hurt.

