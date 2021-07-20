North Branford PD: Passenger rescued out of car after crash on Old Forest Road

New Haven

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police rescue a passenger trapped in their vehicle after the car crashed into several trees on Old Forest Road Monday night.

At 6:15 Monday, North Branford Police responded to a call about a vehicle crash on Old Forest Road, near Forest Road. When officers arrived on the scene they noticed several trees were damaged and the passenger in the rear of the car had sustained serious injuries.

According to police, the door on the rear passenger side was stuck. After being helped out of the car by the officers, the passenger was transported to the hospital and treated for non life-threatening injuries.

This incident is currently under investigation. Anyone who has information which could assist NBPD is asked that you contact the department at (203) 484-2703.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Meriden holding series of COVID vaccination clinics for students leading up to start of school year

News /

Police arrest juvenile involved in illegal mass dirt bike, ATV ride in East Haven

News /

WEB EXTRA: Illegal dirt bike ride downtown New Haven - 071821

News /

Annual half-marathon road race held in Cheshire for 10th year after 2020 cancelation due to COVID

News /

Hamden to Hollywood: 11-year-old local actor making name for himself in new Stars series

News /

North Haven police investigating deadly weekend shooting on Dixwell Ave. near Route 40 Connector

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss