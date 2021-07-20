North Branford PD: Passenger rescued out of car after crash on Old Forest Road

NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police rescue a passenger trapped in their vehicle after the car crashed into several trees on Old Forest Road Monday night.

At 6:15 Monday, North Branford Police responded to a call about a vehicle crash on Old Forest Road, near Forest Road. When officers arrived on the scene they noticed several trees were damaged and the passenger in the rear of the car had sustained serious injuries.

According to police, the door on the rear passenger side was stuck. After being helped out of the car by the officers, the passenger was transported to the hospital and treated for non life-threatening injuries.

This incident is currently under investigation. Anyone who has information which could assist NBPD is asked that you contact the department at (203) 484-2703.