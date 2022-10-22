North Branford Police are investigating a bank robbery at the TD Bank on Foxon RD; Photo by North Branford Police Department

NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – At around 10:16 a.m. Saturday, the North Branford Police Department responded to a bank robbery at the TD Bank on Foxon Road.

The suspect was described as a Black male wearing a blue sweatshirt and red hat, according to police. The suspect handed a bank teller a note stating he had a gun and demanded $1,500.

The suspect did not show a weapon and fled the bank on foot before police arrived.

The North Branford police were assisted by police from East Haven, Branford, Guilford and the Connecticut State Police. The police don’t believe there is any danger to the community as a result of the robbery.

The Connecticut Bankers Reward Association is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect. The North Branford Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact the department at (203) 484-2703 or (203) 484-2201.