NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A sex offender found with child sex abuse material on his computer, including images and video depicting the sexual assault of infants, has pleaded guilty to receiving child pornography, according to an announcement Wednesday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery.

The plea is a result of an investigation that began in 2020. Officials said that 38-year-old was a part of an online community that received child pornography on the dark web. He had been on the sex offender registry since he was convicted in a child pornography case in 2013.

Investigators seized his electronic devices during a search of his home on March 2021. An analysis found that he had thousands of images and videos depicting child abuse. He was arrested a few months later.

He pleaded guilty on Wednesday to receipt of child pornography. When sentenced, he faces between five and 20 years in prison. He will be sentenced on July 12.